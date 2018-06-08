TRAFFIC ALERT: Mitchell Co. I-20 road closure due to downed power lines

The Texas Division of Emergency Management tells us I-20 and Mile Marker 224 is closed in Mitchell County.
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.
Keep Odessa Beautiful has launched the Planet Troopers program in an effort to get children involved in keeping the city clean.
Old Sorehead Trade Days is returning to Stanton for one summer weekend of full of shopping and food.
It was a relatively easy and successful week for health inspectors in Odessa.
