TRAFFIC ALERT: Mitchell Co. I-20 road closure due to downed power lines

The Texas Division of Emergency Management tells us I-20 and Mile Marker 224 is closed in Mitchell County.

This is due to downed power lines and flooding on the highway and service roads.

The Sheriff's Office of Mitchell County is warning drivers that I-20 is completely shut down at the moment. Traffic is reportedly backed up from mile marker 215 to 221, and going east mile markers 221 to 228 are also backed up.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. An alternate route for those heading east to Abilene or Dallas would be to head to Big Spring using TX-350 to Snyder, then proceeding on US-80 or SH-180 for the rest of the trip.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.