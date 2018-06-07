Midland native looks back on his gold medal 50 years later

Doug Russell started swimming at a neighborhood pool in Midland and ended up on the biggest stage, the Olympics.

Russell defeated Mark Spitz in Men's 100 meter butterfly at the 1968 Olympic games.

He's back in the Tall City for the West Texas Invitational at COM aquatics, coaching his swim club Austin Trinity.

At 72, Russell says he doesn't have any plans of stepping away from the pool anytime soon. He mentioned that two of his swimmers, who are only 10 years old, are a joy to coach and he would love to see their development through college.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All Rights Reserved.