Meals on Wheels hosts first classic car show

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Meals on Wheels in Odessa will host its first classic car show on June 23.

The event will kick off from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 23 at 1314 E. 5th St. and public admission is free. Donations are appreciated.

If you are interested in entering your own classic car, registration is that morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The entry fee in $25.

At the car show, guests can enjoy food trucks, a jalapeno and watermelon eating contest, sharpie tattoos, vendor booths and a car smash.

All proceeds from the event go to benefit Meals on Wheels, a non-profit organization that provides a hot meal, Monday through Friday, to the elderly, disabled and homebound individuals.

For more information on Meals on Wheels Odessa, click here. 

