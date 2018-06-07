Meals on Wheels hosts first classic car show

Meals on Wheels in Odessa will host its first classic car show on June 23.

The event will kick off from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 23 at 1314 E. 5th St. and public admission is free. Donations are appreciated.

If you are interested in entering your own classic car, registration is that morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The entry fee in $25.

At the car show, guests can enjoy food trucks, a jalapeno and watermelon eating contest, sharpie tattoos, vendor booths and a car smash.

All proceeds from the event go to benefit Meals on Wheels, a non-profit organization that provides a hot meal, Monday through Friday, to the elderly, disabled and homebound individuals.

For more information on Meals on Wheels Odessa, click here.

