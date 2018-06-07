Buice Elementary named one of '2018 Schools Transforming Learning'

Dr. Lee Buice Elementary School in Odessa was named one of 31 “2018 Schools Transforming Learning” by the Principals’ Institute.

Of the 31 schools awarded, 13 represent eight Houston-area districts, 13 represent 10 Dallas-Fort Worth-area districts, five represent four San Antonio, Panhandle, and West Texas districts, and two are high schools, eight are middle schools/junior highs, and are 21 elementary schools.

The institute said these campuses are making exceptional strides to provide innovative learning opportunities for all students.

You can see the details of the award here.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.