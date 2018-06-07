Buice Elementary named one of '2018 Schools Transforming Learning'

Odessa native Joey Alday Jr. competed in his eighth professional boxing fight and came home with his eighth victory staying undefeated.
Meals on Wheels in Odessa will host its first classic car show on June 23.
Dr. Lee Buice Elementary School in Odessa was named one of 31 “2018 Schools Transforming Learning” by the Principals’ Institute.
Midland Pastor Roy Lee Smith is hosting an event to bring people of different races together.
The Fort Davis Fire Department is still battling the Scenic Loop Complex wildfires that have spread to more than 9,000 acres.
