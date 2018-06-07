Midland church holds service to break ethnic barriers of society

Midland Pastor Roy Lee Smith is hosting an event to bring people of different races together.

The True-Lite Christian Fellowship Church, 3001 N. “A” St., is having a “Pack the House” event at 4 p.m. Sunday to enforce the destruction of ethnic barriers.

Father Jon Stasney and Pastor Manny Aranda will also be speaking at the event and there will be music by Wayburn Dean.

Pastor Smith has led this movement to break down ethnic barriers with his motto “Love God and love people” which he uses at the multi-ethnic church that he has comprised at True-Lite Christian Fellowship Church.

This event seeks to “challenge the church to impact the culture by modeling racial unity and building cross-ethnic relationships that last.”

Admission to the service is free.

