Big Spring, Howard County firefighters respond to grass fire at FM 700, I-20

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) -

The Big Spring Fire Department and the Howard County Volunteer Fire Department are responding to a grass fire on FM 700 and Interstate 20.

Fire departments on scene are also conducting structure protection to avoid the fire spreading to nearby homes.

No injuries have yet been reported.

Howard County Sheriff’s Office are on scene directing traffic. Please, avoid the area as they respond.

