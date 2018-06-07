Midland bicyclist upset at fatal crash involving cyclist

A range of emotions, that’s what people felt after hearing about the cyclist killed on Highway 191.

“I was pissed … angry, pissed,” said Natalio Ontiveros, a fellow cyclist.

Cyclists in the area who ride on Hwy 191, like Ontiveros, are left wondering how and why this happened.

“I don’t know,” said Ontiveros. “I don’t get it.”

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Brandey Ackerman, a pediatric doctor in Midland.

City officials say Dr. Ackerman was riding along the north service road on Hwy 191, east of North County Road 1275, and was struck from behind.

“People don’t realize (that) when you’re behind the wheel when you’re driving, your first priority is to drive, get yourself there safely,” said Ontiveros. “How hard is that?”

Ontiveros said he was riding on the opposite side when a truck driver told him about the accident. He’s seen many riders along the highway on breaks from work and thinks Hwy 191 is the safest location he’s been on.

“For those of us that cycle, it’s what we love,” said Ontiveros.

Anger, confusion, sadness and shock are emotions cyclists and Ackerman’s family are going through.

“We could talk about that cyclist and how his or her family is not going to see them later,” said Ontiveros. “They’re not going to see them at the dinner table.”

City of Midland officials say criminal charges could be on the way following an investigation.

Midland Pediatrics Associates released a statement on their Facebook page on the passing of Dr. Ackerman.

