Odessa man charged with possession or promotion of child pornography

An Odessa man previously charged with sexual assault of a child has been charged with possession or promotion of child pornography.

Odessa police held a subsequent investigation of Leoncio Antonio Espinoza Jr., 43, which led them to obtain three of Espinoza’s cell phones. They then discovered that Espinoza was in the possession of child pornography.

Espinoza had been previously arrested for sexual assault of a child on May 23.

