Odessa man dead after 3-vehicle accident

One Odessa man is dead after a three-vehicle accident on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the accident, which happened in Loving County, at around 6:30 a.m.

Ramon A. Almance-Ramirez, 46, was traveling north on County Road 300 in a 2001 Ford Pickup. Another vehicle, a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, was traveling south on the same road and reportedly crossed the center line and struck the pickup.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

After the initial crash, a 2008 GMC pickup that was also traveling north on CR 300 struck the Ford pickup.

Almance-Ramirez was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger of the Ford pickup sustained incapacitating injuries, as did the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado. They were both transported to Winkler County Hospital, along with the passenger of the Silverado, who sustained non-incapacitating injuries.

The driver and passenger of the GMC pickup were not injured.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.