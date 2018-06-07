Hobbs Fire Department responds to bee swarm

The Hobbs Fire Department responded to a call in reference to a bee attack at 7:35 a.m. on Friday in the 1000 block of North Leech.

When responders arrived, bees were reportedly swarming everywhere.

The bees had surrounded one victim while another was attempting to subdue the insects with the use of a garden hose. Hobbs firefighters were able to contain the scene within 10 minutes.

The first victim was reportedly mowing the lawn of an abandoned building when the lawn mower bumped against the building and disturbed the hive that was inside the walls.

Both victims were safely retrieved by an ambulance crew and transported to Lea Regional Medical Center.

