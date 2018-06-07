Seminole man dead after rollover accident

One Seminole man is dead after a rollover accident at 9:26 on Tuesday.

Juan G. Morin-Carrera. 43, was reportedly traveling west on County Road 130 one mile south of Seagraves, Texas when his vehicle left the road and rolled.

Morin-Carrera was driving a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Morin-Carrera was pronounced dead on scene.

