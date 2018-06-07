Seminole man dead after rollover accident - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Seminole man dead after rollover accident

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
GAINES COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

One Seminole man is dead after a rollover accident at 9:26 on Tuesday.

Juan G. Morin-Carrera. 43, was reportedly traveling west on County Road 130 one mile south of Seagraves, Texas when his vehicle left the road and rolled.

Morin-Carrera was driving a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Morin-Carrera was pronounced dead on scene.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone  Click here to download for Android

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly