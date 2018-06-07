TTUHSC honors graduates at commencement ceremony

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will be honoring residents and fellows at a commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Five fellows will be graduating with specialties in endocrinology, geriatric medicine and emergency medicine. 23 residents will be graduating with specialties in internal medicine, family medicine, family medicine rural track and obstetrics and gynecology.

Eight of the graduating students plan to continue to practice in the Permian Basin.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.