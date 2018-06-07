Bicyclist killed on Highway 191 identified

One person is dead following an accident on Highway 191 in Midland County.

Brandey Ackerman, 39, was riding on the north access road and was hit from behind by a Toyota Camry operated by Joshua Sam, 31, also traveling in the westbound lane Thursday morning.

Ackerman was a doctor at Midland Pediatric Associates and loved working with children.

At this time, intoxication is not believed to be a factor in the incident.

Criminal charges are pending the completion of the investigation.

