Bicyclist killed on Highway 191 identified

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

One person is dead following an accident on Highway 191 in Midland County.  

Brandey Ackerman, 39, was riding on the north access road and was hit from behind by a Toyota Camry operated by Joshua Sam, 31, also traveling in the westbound lane Thursday morning. 

Ackerman was a doctor at Midland Pediatric Associates and loved working with children.

At this time, intoxication is not believed to be a factor in the incident.

Criminal charges are pending the completion of the investigation.

