UTPB honors service of 17 employees

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin will be celebrating the service of 17 employees at noon on Thursday at the Student Activities Center on campus.

UTPB will also be announcing the winner of Employee of the Year for 2018.

The university recognizes employees for every five years of service. Several of the employees are celebrating five years with UTPB with the rest ranging all the way up to Miguel Chavez, who is celebrating 35 years.

