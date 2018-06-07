Jubilee Center of Midland seeks volunteers

The Jubilee Center of Midland is seeking volunteers for the weekend of June 8.

Volunteer help is needed to unload the West Texas Food Bank truck on June 8. Unloading the truck and stocking the shelves will start at 9 a.m. and will take around two hours to complete.

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the Jubilee Food Pantry will be open. Volunteers can greet attendees, help them select food items, carry the items to their vehicles, and help restock selections.

The Jubilee Community Garden is also open for volunteers. Those who wish to assist can help plant or pull weeds to ensure that the garden is healthy and growing.

For more information on the Jubilee Center of Midland and how to volunteer, click here.

