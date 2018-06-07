Jubilee Center of Midland seeks volunteers

A Houston Airport System spokesman said people were allowed to approach the checkpoint again after a bomb squad determined that the suspicious item spotted by a Transportation Security Administration agent was a “novelty grenade.”
A Houston Airport System spokesman said people were allowed to approach the checkpoint again after a bomb squad determined that the suspicious item spotted by a Transportation Security Administration agent was a “novelty grenade.”
Volunteers can assist with unloading the West Texas Food Bank Truck, greeting visitors at the Jubilee Food Pantry, or helping in the community garden.
Volunteers can assist with unloading the West Texas Food Bank Truck, greeting visitors at the Jubilee Food Pantry, or helping in the community garden.
Money raised from the drive will allow the Salvation Army to purchase fans and distribute them to those in need during the hot summer months.
Money raised from the drive will allow the Salvation Army to purchase fans and distribute them to those in need during the hot summer months.
Tickets are only $10 and the cost covers food tastings and print-outs of the recipes used, but only 20 spots are available for the event.
Tickets are only $10 and the cost covers food tastings and print-outs of the recipes used, but only 20 spots are available for the event.
The cost to microchip your dog or cat is only $20 with no additional fees for registering or changing information.
The cost to microchip your dog or cat is only $20 with no additional fees for registering or changing information.