West Texas Food Bank hosting plant-based cooking demos

The West Texas Food Bank in Midland will be hosting a plant-based cooking demonstration from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The Lifestyle Medicine Center will provide attendees with education on nutrition as well as how to prepare easy plant-based recipes using whole-food ingredients.

The event is currently sold out, but the Lifestyle Medical Center will have another demo focused on children coming up in July. This event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 19.

Tickets are only $10 and the cost covers food tastings and print-outs of the recipes used. Children do not need a ticket.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.