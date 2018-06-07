'Yappy Hour' at Beer Garden means $20 microchips for pets

A Houston Airport System spokesman said people were allowed to approach the checkpoint again after a bomb squad determined that the suspicious item spotted by a Transportation Security Administration agent was a “novelty grenade.”
A Houston Airport System spokesman said people were allowed to approach the checkpoint again after a bomb squad determined that the suspicious item spotted by a Transportation Security Administration agent was a “novelty grenade.”
The cost to microchip your dog or cat is only $20 with no additional fees for registering or changing information.
The cost to microchip your dog or cat is only $20 with no additional fees for registering or changing information.
The Midland YMCA is inviting parents to take the night off and bring their children to the Parent’s Night Out Event on June 8.
The Midland YMCA is inviting parents to take the night off and bring their children to the Parent’s Night Out Event on June 8.
This year’s event will feature musical performances from Little Joe Y La Familia, Ruben Ramos and Jimmy Edwards, as well as other activities including a Cornhole Tournament.
This year’s event will feature musical performances from Little Joe Y La Familia, Ruben Ramos and Jimmy Edwards, as well as other activities including a Cornhole Tournament.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.