'Yappy Hour' at Beer Garden means $20 microchips for pets

For only $20 you can get your dog or cat microchipped on Thursday at Beer Garden in Midland.

The Midland Humane Coalition hosts its “Yappy Hour” on the first Thursday of each month and newest one will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on June 7.

Attendees are asked to keep cats in a carrier or secure box when bringing them to be chipped.

The Midland Humane Coalition is also asking that unvaccinated pets not be brought into Beer Garden. If you would like to bring an unvaccinated, aggressive or anxious pet to be microchipped, they ask that you leave your pet in the car with adult supervision and come inside to get a vet tech.

Cash, card and check are accepted, though cash and check are preferred. Profits from the Yappy Hour will help find homeless pets forever homes.

For more information on microchipping or to see a full list of Yappy Hour dates click here.

