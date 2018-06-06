1 man killed in 2-vehicle crash in north Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

1 man killed in 2-vehicle crash in north Midland

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom Media)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A two-vehicle crash in north Midland led to one deceased Wednesday morning.

Clinton James Dally, 39, was killed after his vehicle was hit by a truck driven by Joshua Van Nguyen, 22, on SH 349.

An investigation revealed that Nguyen was traveling north on SH 349 when he failed to drive in a single lane and went onto the southbound lanes striking Dally.

Nguyen was also injured in the collision.

