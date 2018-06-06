Lee's Blessie, Midland College's Chavez selected in MLB draft - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Lee's Blessie, Midland College's Chavez selected in MLB draft

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
Midland College freshman shortstop, Frainyer Chavez was selected by the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

Chavez was picked in the 22nd round, as pick number 659.

Midland Lee's Bo Blessie was later selected in the 36th round by the Washington Nationals, as pick number 1091.

Blessie, a right-handed pitcher, is signed to play at Nebraska.

"Seeing my name pop up was awesome, but I'm definitely committed to playing at Nebraska," said Blessie. 

