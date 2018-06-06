Man arrested after firing one round during disturbance in Odessa

UPDATE: One man is in custody in Odessa after firing a gun during a disturbance on Wednesday evening.



Odessa police tell us they were called out to the Springwood Apartments in the 1200 block of Harless Ave. for a disturbance involving a subject with a gun.



Police say the suspect fired one round but did not hit anyone.



He was arrested and is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.



We're told nobody was hurt and officers are conducting a search warrant on the apartment this evening.



Odessa police are responding to a shots-fired call at the intersection of Harless Ave. and W. 15th St. near Springwood Apartments.

No injuries have yet been reported.

We will continue to update you as we get more information.

