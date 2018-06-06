Midland College scholarships made available for next school year

Midland College Scholarships have been made available for the 2018-2019 school year.

To be eligible for any of the numerous scholarships offered, students need to complete one application that you can access here.

After completing the application, students will be matched with the scholarships that best fit with their qualifications and long-term goals.

Most scholarships have a minimum GPA requirement on 2.5.

To take advantage of these opportunities, you must be registered for fall semester classes by July 1.

