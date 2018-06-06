Ector County Judge Ron Eckert to resign at June 11 meeting

Ector County Judge Ron Eckert will resign from his position during the June 11 commissioners' court meeting.



The agenda shows Eckert's resignation will be effective at 5 p.m. on June 11.



Debi Hays was elected as the next county judge in the March primary and will replace Eckert the same day.



Eckert did not seek re-election.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.