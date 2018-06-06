Ector County Judge Ron Eckert to resign at June 11 meeting - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Ector County Judge Ron Eckert to resign at June 11 meeting

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Ector County Judge Ron Eckert will resign from his position during the June 11 commissioners' court meeting.

The agenda shows Eckert's resignation will be effective at 5 p.m. on June 11.

Debi Hays was elected as the next county judge in the March primary and will replace Eckert the same day.

Eckert did not seek re-election.

