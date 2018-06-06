Ector County Commissioners Court to discuss possible fireworks b - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Ector County Commissioners Court to discuss possible fireworks ban

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Ector County Commissioners Court (Source: KWES) Ector County Commissioners Court (Source: KWES)
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Ector County Commissioners Court is set to discuss a possible ban on fireworks.

The proposed ban will discuss fireworks such as rockets with sticks and missiles with fins for the Fourth of July season.

The meeting will take place Monday at 10 a.m. at the courthouse, 2109 Beverly St.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly