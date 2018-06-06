Odessa fire on scene of car crash on N. Moss Ave.

Odessa police are responding to a shots-fired call at the intersection of Harless Ave. and W. 15th St. near Springwood Apartments.
“I was so nervous,” said Justine Strong, granddaughter of a Vietnam veteran.
Midland College Scholarships have been made available for the 2018-2019 school year.
Ector County Judge Ron Eckert will resign from his position during the June 11 commissioners' court meeting.
Odessa Fire Department is responding to a car accident in West Odessa.
