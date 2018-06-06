Odessa fire on scene of car crash on N. Moss Ave. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa fire on scene of car crash on N. Moss Ave.

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa Fire Department and the Department of Public Safety is responding to a car accident in West Odessa.

Responders were called to 221 N. Moss Ave. at around 5:45 p.m.

The northbound lane of Moss Ave. is down to one lane as they respond to the accident.

No injuries have yet been reported.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly