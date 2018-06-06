Wildfires in Jeff Davis Co. spread to 8,134 acres

The Scenic Loop Complex wildfires in Jeff Davis County have spread to 8,134 acres.

There appears to be seven wildfires spread across the area, but they are burning in rough terrain and are not a threat to any community directly.

Volunteer firefighters, Fort Davis Fire Department and Texas A&M Forest Service on scene containing the fires.

Crews are being supported by air tankers and helicopters.

A temporary flight restriction has been set over the fire are to aid firefighting aircrafts.

