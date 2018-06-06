Meet the Midland Rockhounds in 1 Minute: Seth Brown

The Scenic Loop Complex wildfires in Jeff Davis County have spread to 8,134 acres.
The City of Midland has received its June sales tax check on June 6.
The search for a 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy and her alleged abductor is over.
“Celebrate Texas” focuses on artists from the 1850s to the 1940s, including hand crafted silver and pottery, as well as fashion designers from 1910 to the present and dresses worn by First Lady Laura Bush.
