Midland sales tax revenue sees 39% increase from June 2017

The City of Midland has received its June sales tax check on June 6.

The total of the check came out to $4,081,839, which is generated by the sales tax income from April and May.

This figure demonstrates a 39.08 percent increase from the check of June 2017 that totaled $1,146,881.

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for the fiscal year 2017-2018, which runs from October to September, is up 38.48 percent at $36,933,093, an increase of $10,262,010.

