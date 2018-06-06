Odessa College hosts zombie preparedness training summer camp

The search for a 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy and her alleged abductor is over.
The search for a 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy and her alleged abductor is over.
“Celebrate Texas” focuses on artists from the 1850s to the 1940s, including hand crafted silver and pottery, as well as fashion designers from 1910 to the present and dresses worn by First Lady Laura Bush.
“Celebrate Texas” focuses on artists from the 1850s to the 1940s, including hand crafted silver and pottery, as well as fashion designers from 1910 to the present and dresses worn by First Lady Laura Bush.
A Big Spring police officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on the motorcycle driver but the driver refused to stop and evaded the officer, fatally crashing his motorcycle.
A Big Spring police officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on the motorcycle driver but the driver refused to stop and evaded the officer, fatally crashing his motorcycle.
For a list of other available pools and splash pads in the Midland-Odessa area you can check out the West Texas Summer Fun Box on our website.
For a list of other available pools and splash pads in the Midland-Odessa area you can check out the West Texas Summer Fun Box on our website.
Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.
Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.