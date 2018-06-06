Odessa College hosts zombie preparedness training summer camp

Odessa College will be hosting a Zombie Preparedness Training Summer Sports Camp for children ages eight to 12 this summer.

The camp will have two sessions, with the first running from June 18 to June 21 and the second running July 9 to July 12. Days will last from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The camp will consist of a scavenger hunt around the campus, a trip to the City of Odessa Fire Station 4, a visit from OC police and first aid basics.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

Students will also learn how to blend in as a zombie by painting their faces and learning how to walk like a zombie.

Cost for the camp is $120 per session with late registration adding $15 to the fees.

For more information or to register your child click here.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.