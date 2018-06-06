1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle crash in Big Spring - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle crash in Big Spring

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) -

One person is dead and another in serious condition following a motorcycle crash in Big Spring on Tuesday.

Austin Ryan Cantu, 22, was exiting off the south service road onto W. FM 700 in a Red and Black Honda CBR 600R motorcycle at 8:38 p.m. Ellen Alexandra Vasquez, 27, was also on board the motorcycle.

A Big Spring police officer traveling on the 200 block of W. FM noticed that the driver of the motorcycle was driving recklessly and failed to signal intention to turn. The officer then attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Cantu refused to stop for the officer.

Cantu continued to evade the officer until he wrecked the motorcycle on the 2000 block of W. 3rd Street.

Cantu was pronounced dead on the scene, while Vasquez was found to be in serious condition and was transported to Scenic Medical Center for treatment.

Vasquez has since been flown by helicopter to University Medical Center Lubbock and is still considered to be in serious condition, though the extent of her injuries is unknown.

The Big Spring Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

