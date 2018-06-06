2 Odessa aquatic facilities temporarily closed

The McKinney Sprayground and the Woodson Aquatic Facility in Odessa are both temporarily closed due to repairs.

The McKinney Sprayground operations system currently has a replacement module on the way and could reopen as early as Thursday morning but no later than Friday.

Woodson Aquatic Facility is replacing its main pump and valve but the facility is expected to reopen at 1 p.m. on Friday.

In the meantime for a list of other available pools and splash pads in the Midland-Odessa area you can click here.

