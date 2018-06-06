Midland Freedom Run raises scholarship money for City of Midland employee dependents

The Freedom Run is coming to Midland on July 4 to fund scholarships for City of Midland employee dependents who are going to college.

This year’s event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Midland.

A 10k will start at 8:45 a.m. while the 5k will kick off at 9 a.m. The cost is $35 for the 10k and $25 for the 5k.

The Midland Municipal Employee Scholarship Fund (MMESF) has raised nearly $200,000 for scholarships since its inception in 1995 and hopes to continue to give back to the community.

For more information or to register for the event click here.

