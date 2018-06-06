Petroleum Museum hosts STEAM Sprouts program

The Petroleum Museum has started a new program called STEAM Sprouts designed to engage children ages four and five with STEAM.

STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) is an evidence-based program that aims to get children interested in learning and critical thinking from a young age.

The first two sessions will be mini summer camps and sessions will continue on into the 2018-2019 school year.

Sessions will include hands-on activities such as going on nature walks and engineering a tree house.

Summer sessions are June 6 and 7 and June 13 and 14. Pre-registration is required and the cost per student is $40 for museum members and $50 non-members.

For more information or to register your child click here.

