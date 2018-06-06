Midland College opens scholarship applications for 2018-2019 year

Midland College has announced that applications are open for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Students only need to fill out one application and will be matched with the scholarship(s) that fits the student’s long-term goals and qualifications.

Scholarships are available for a variety of majors and many have a minimum GPA requirement of 2.5.

Students are encouraged to apply for fall classes by July 1 in order to receive priority consideration.

Over $900,000 in scholarships were awarded for the 2017-2018 year.

