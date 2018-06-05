12-year-old Odessa boxer gearing up for National Junior Olympic Tournament

Odessa boxer Josh Franco is getting ready for the National Junior Olympic Tournament in West Virginia.

Franco qualified for nationals after winning two fights in the West Texas Junior Olympics Box-Off in Lubbock advancing him to state in Houston. His opponent didn't show up so Franco won unopposed. This is his first national tournament sand his goal is bringing home a title.

"I'm excited I really want to win my first national tournament. I'm excited to go," said Franco.

Franco has been boxing since he's been 8 years old and has developed a love for not only the sport, but also the traveling that comes with it

"I get to go more places and everything and I like getting in the ring to fight," said Franco.

Coaching along side of him is his grandpa Ramon Franco.

"All my kids have boxed. It's neat because they stay close with us. You know the bond is just that much closer instead of them out playing different sports we're not really being involved except being spectators, but now I'm actually involved with him hands on,” said Ramon Franco.

While growing up watching boxing, there is one particular boxer Josh Franco models his style after.

"I like the way Lomachenko fights. The way he moves and he's a South Paw like I am. I try to do what he does sometimes. I've been practicing on that," said Josh Franco.

For now, he is gearing up for nationals

"I want to be ranked number one and I want to right now my goal is to win nationals,” said Josh Franco.

Josh is determined to give it his all in just a few weeks at the Nationals Junior Olympic tournament in West Virginia on June 26-June 30.

