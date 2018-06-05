Midland man arrested for selling drugs, possessing stolen firearm

A Midland County resident was arrested after police suspected he was selling drugs.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office recovered three guns, over 11 grams of cocaine and an undetermined number of pills from the home of Baldemar Venegas Martinez, 39, Tuesday.

Police also recovered $11,500 is drug money. Additionally, one of the guns found had been previously reported stolen.

Martinez was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm.

