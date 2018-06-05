Airmen at Joint Base Charleston, SC re-enact D-Day through social media

Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.
A Midland County resident was arrested after police suspected he was selling drugs.
The 315th and 437th Airlift Wings of Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, will run a "social media reenactment" of the D-Day invasion will start Tuesday at 7 p.m. Eastern.
The vision Midland Development Corporation and Texas Tech University Health Science Center have is to improve mental health services for kids and adults in the Permian Basin.
An Ector County man has been sentenced to life in prison and an additional 25 years in prison for two charges.
