Airmen at Joint Base Charleston, SC re-enact D-Day through social media

The 315th and 437th Airlift Wings of Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, will run a "social media reenactment" of the D-Day invasion will start Tuesday at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Until 6:30 a.m. social posts from their accounts will be from historical and personal accounts, from the perspective of the men of the 437th Troop Carrier Group who flew the mission.

All events will be covered in real time at the times that they occurred as if the invasion is happening.

All posts with #DDayRemembered happened on this day and approximate time, 74 years ago.

1900– This is it! Tomorrow may be D-Day officially, but for us it’s tonight. Our briefing was held in the Pilots’ Lounge at 1500 hours for pilots, copilots, navigators and jumpmasters. We are ready! #DDayRemembered — 315 Airlift Wing (@315AW) June 5, 2018

