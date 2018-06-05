Airmen at Joint Base Charleston, SC re-enact D-Day through socia - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Airmen at Joint Base Charleston, SC re-enact D-Day through social media

By Victor Blanco, Digital Content Producer
The 315th and 437th Airlift Wings of Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, will run a "social media reenactment" of the D-Day invasion will start Tuesday at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Until 6:30 a.m. social posts from their accounts will be from historical and personal accounts, from the perspective of the men of the 437th Troop Carrier Group who flew the mission.

All events will be covered in real time at the times that they occurred as if the invasion is happening.

All posts with #DDayRemembered happened on this day and approximate time, 74 years ago.

