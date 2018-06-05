Texas Tech Football holds summer showcase in Midland

Texas Tech football held an event in the Tall City on Tuesday. Head football Coach Kliff Kingsbury and Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt both spoke to a room full of Red Raider supporters.

Kingsbury highlighted details about spring football and the upcoming season.

Kingsbury said he was pleased with the performance by his team this spring,"I like the strides we made. We got a long way to go before our first game, but I'm excited with we're at."

