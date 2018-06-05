Texas Tech Football holds summer showcase in Midland

Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.
Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.
The vision Midland Development Corporation and Texas Tech University Health Science Center have is to improve mental health services for kids and adults in the Permian Basin.
The vision Midland Development Corporation and Texas Tech University Health Science Center have is to improve mental health services for kids and adults in the Permian Basin.
An Ector County man has been sentenced to life in prison and an additional 25 years in prison for two charges.
An Ector County man has been sentenced to life in prison and an additional 25 years in prison for two charges.
The United Blood Services will hold a local blood drive and the first 100 donors will receive one Schlitterbahn ticket.
The United Blood Services will hold a local blood drive and the first 100 donors will receive one Schlitterbahn ticket.
The Brady Trucking company will hold open interviews Wednesday to fill the 100 new jobs that they are bringing in the next six months.
The Brady Trucking company will hold open interviews Wednesday to fill the 100 new jobs that they are bringing in the next six months.