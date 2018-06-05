Texas Tech Football holds summer showcase in Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Texas Tech Football holds summer showcase in Midland

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Texas Tech football held an event in the Tall City on Tuesday. Head football Coach Kliff Kingsbury and Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt both spoke to a room full of Red Raider supporters. 

Kingsbury highlighted details about spring football and the upcoming season. 

Kingsbury said he was pleased with the performance by his team this spring,"I like the strides we made. We got a long way to go before our first game, but I'm excited with we're at."

Copyright 2018 KWES. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly