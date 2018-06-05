Man gets life in prison for high-speed chase, assaulting an officer

An Ector County man has been sentenced to life in prison and an additional 25 years in prison for two charges.

The man, George Alfaro, plead guilty on Monday to the high-speed chase he led police through in a stolen vehicle on July 15, 2016. Following the chase, Alfaro also crashed into a building and pointed his gun at a sheriff.

Alfaro received the life sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and the 25-year sentence for evading arrest by an Ector County Jury.

