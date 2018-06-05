Brady Trucking company to hold open interviews

The Brady Trucking company will hold open interviews Wednesday to fill the 100 new jobs that they are bringing in the next six months.

The open interviewing event will start at 12:30 p.m. at 16501 West 1-20 in Odessa.

The company’s Odessa location will be expanding with a new terminal, trucks and business in the Permian Basin oilfield.

