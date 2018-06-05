Odessa woman found with 3 grams of meth in bra, 40 at hotel with children

Odessa Police arrested Roxanne Phebe Marie Diaz, 34, for Manufacture & Delivery of Methamphetamine “1st Degree Felony”, Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility “3rd Degree Felony”, and three counts of Endangering a Child “State Jail Felony” Monday evening.



Officers found Diaz to be in possession of several meth pipes when they pulled her over for an expired registration on a white 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis.



Police also found Diaz had approximately 3 grams of meth inside of her bra and admitted to possessing more meth inside of her hotel room at the MCM Grande Hotel & Fun Dome.



At Diaz’s hotel room, police found her three children left alone without any adult supervision.

The children were a 12-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy, and an eight-year-old girl.

Officers found approximately 40 grams of meth in plain view, along with a scale and unused baggies.



Diaz was charged, arrested, and transported to the Ector County jail.

While at the jail, Diaz was found to be in possession of another bag of meth and additional charges were added.

Child Protective Services was notified of the incident and the three children were released to a family member.

