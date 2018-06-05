Odessa woman found with 3 grams of meth in bra, 40 at hotel with children

Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.
The Brady Trucking company will hold open interviews Wednesday to fill the 100 new jobs that they are bringing in the next six months.
The search for a 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy and her alleged abductor is over.
Odessa Police arrested Roxanne Phebe Marie Diaz, 34, for Manufacture & Delivery of Methamphetamine “1st Degree Felony”, Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility “3rd Degree Felony”, and three counts of Endangering a Child “State Jail Felony” Monday evening.
The Ector County Independent School District held a special board meeting on Monday where they proposed a higher tax rate for the next school year.
