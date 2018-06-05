Veterans of Foreign Wars in Odessa to hold flag raising ceremony for D-Day

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4372 in Odessa will hold a D-Day Flag Raising Ceremony on Wednesday.

The ceremony will start at 7 a.m. at 208 E. VFW Lane. It is open to the public.

Following the ceremony, guests can help themselves to a free breakfast with eggs, toasts, bacon, sausage, and more.

