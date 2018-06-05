Veterans of Foreign Wars in Odessa to hold flag raising ceremony for D-Day

Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4372 in Odessa will hold a D-Day Flag Raising Ceremony on Wednesday. The ceremony will start at 7 a.m. at 208 E. VFW Lane. It is open to the public. Following the ceremony, guests can help themselves to free breakfast. Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.
Emma Grace Kennedy has blue eyes and short blonde hair and was wearing at light blue onesie at the time of the abduction.
Money raised from the drive will allow the Salvation Army to purchase fans and distribute them to those in need during the hot summer months.
Workforce Solutions is having a hiring event Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2626 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy in Odessa.
