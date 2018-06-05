Salvation Army fan drive raising money to help beat the summer heat

Westlake Ace Hardware in Midland will be hosting a fan drive to benefit the Salvation Army from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 9.

Money raised from the drive will allow the Salvation Army to purchase fans and distribute them to those in need during the hot summer months.

During the drive hot dogs, chips and bottled water will be served.

Outside of Saturday’s event the fan drive will run from Jun 7 to June 24. Donations can be made at any Westlake Ace Hardware stores, including those in Odessa, Midland and San Angelo.

If you cannot make it out to a location but still would like to donate you can click here.

