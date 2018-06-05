Woman robbed at gunpoint, Odessa police looking for suspect

A 58-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint at the Brady Station Apartments in Odessa early Tuesday morning.

Odessa Police responded to an aggravated robbery at around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the apartment complex. An investigation revealed that a man approached the woman after she left her vehicle and took her cell phone, cash, credit cards and other personal documents before fleeing eastbound on 53rd St.

The woman was injured as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, wearing a long sleeve, tan hoodie and dark pants, approximately five feet, eight inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #18-23540.

