Oilfield hiring event to be held in Odessa

The oilfield services at Workforce Solutions is having a hiring event Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2626 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy in Odessa.

They are looking to hire valve techs with a strong mechanical background, knowledge of hand tools, a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver’s license, forklift experience, and one to three valve experiences.

The job description includes assembling, repairing, cleaning and testing valves. You must be available from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. including weekends and holidays with overtime possibilities.

This is a full-time job offer with a salary of $17 to $18 per hour, depending on experience. You can submit your resume here, bring one with you, or do both but a resume is required.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

If you are not already in Odessa, there is a “Man-Camp” available for the first 30 days of employment.

Additionally, you must be able to pass both a background check (no felonies in the last 7 years) and drug screen including a hair follicle test.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.