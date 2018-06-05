Hiring event available for valve techs in Odessa

Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.
Workforce Solutions is having a hiring event Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2626 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy in Odessa.
“Celebrate Texas” focuses on artists from the 1850s to the 1940s, including hand crafted silver and pottery, as well as fashion designers from 1910 to the present and dresses worn by First Lady Laura Bush.
The program will help serve the mental health needs of children, adolescents and families in West Texas, and will also help to train future psychiatrists.
Keep Midland Beautiful is hosting the Super Kids Club for children ages six to ten for the summer to provide children a resource for “green learning”.
