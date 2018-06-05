Ellen Noël Art Museum hosts 'Celebrate Texas' opening reception

The Ellen Noël Art Museum will be hosting an opening reception for their “Celebrate Texas: Art & Fashion” exhibit from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

The event is free and open to be public and refreshments will be provided.

“Celebrate Texas” focuses on artists from the 1850s to the 1940s, including hand crafted silver and pottery. It also will feature fashion designers from 1910 to the present and dresses worn by First Lady Laura Bush.

Featured in the exhibit will also be work from students in the Teen Artist Residency Program.

The “Celebrate Texas” exhibit will be on display through September 2, 2018.

