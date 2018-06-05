Odessa Police asking for public's help in burglary investigation

Odessa Police are asking the public for help solving a burglary investigation.

At approximately 8 a.m. on April 23 the police responded to 2330 East IH-20 in reference to a burglary.

Investigation revealed that an unknown male subject entered the Light Tower Rentals property without consent. He then attached a 16-foot black trailer to his white 2004-2005 model Dodge Ram truck.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

The suspect proceeded to fill the trailer with welding tools before fleeing the scene. The trailer is valued at approximately $10,000 and the tools are estimated to be worth $13,000.

If you recognize the suspect’s vehicle or the stolen trailer you are encouraged to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-335-4937 and reference Case #18-16880.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.