Midland Christian alum Grant Little drafted by Padres

Current Texas Tech outfielder and Midland Christian grad, Grant Little, was selected by the Padres in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday night.

Little was drafted as the 74th pick overall. As a sophomore, he was eligible for the draft because he is 21 years old.

This season with the Red Raiders, Little hit .380 with 70 RBI and 12 home runs. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors, as well as awards from Baseball America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Grant Little is the highest Red Raider drafted since 2012.

