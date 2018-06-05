2 EZ-Rider routes closed Tuesday morning - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

2 EZ-Rider routes closed Tuesday morning

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
(Source: EZ-Rider) (Source: EZ-Rider)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Two EZ-Rider routes in Midland are getting a late start on Tuesday.

Routes 2 and 4 will be delayed until 9:15 a.m.

The closures are due to a lack of drivers for the bus service.

