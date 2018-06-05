Beal Dog Park temporarily closed due to flooding - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Beal Dog Park temporarily closed due to flooding

By Kirsten Geddes, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The City of Midland has announced that Beal Dog Park is temporarily closing due to flooding.

The city expects the park to be re-opened by Friday.

Beal Dog Park has collected a large amount of rain water due to its location in a natural flood basin and requires time to drain.

